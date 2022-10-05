M-Pesa operators in Kajiado agonise over fake Sh1,000 notes

Locals in towns within Kajiado County have raised an alarm over the widespread circulation of Sh1,000 banknotes.

In the last week, a cartel circulating the fake money is said to have popped up in Kitengela, Kajiado and Ilbisil towns targeting unsuspecting residents.

Small-scale traders, herders and those running M-Pesa shops have been the easy targets of the counterfeiters circulating Sh1,000 notes.

Smartly dressed traders are said to have been recruited to circulate the money in what seems to be a major fake money racket.

A Kitengela town-based M-Pesa shop operator who spoke to Nation in confidence on Tuesday said she was conned Sh50,000 by the counterfeiters last weekend.

She said the money appeared genuine but she realised the Sh1,000 notes were fake when she went to deposit the money in a bank on Monday.

"Two sharply dressed men approached my shop on Saturday at 8pm when I was closing. They requested I deposit Sh50,000 for them. They seemed in a hurry. I only realised I had been conned on Monday morning when I went to deposit the money at the bank," she offered.

The so-called ‘wash-wash’ cartel

Further information indicates a possibility of the so-called ‘wash-wash’ cartel infamous for printing and circulating fake money having pitched tent in Kitengela and Mlolongo towns.

In Kajiado and Ilbisil town, the cartel is targeting herders who have been hit by the drought.

They are said to be dangling the fake notes to the dejected herders desperate to sell their dying animals to survive.

Many herders are said to have fallen into the trap but opt to remain silent due to shame.

"I know some of my fellow herders who were paid for their animals with fake money. It’s inhuman especially when we are grappling with drought effects," lamented John Kirumpus, a Kajiado resident.

The fake money is also said to have hit entertainment joints in most towns in Kajiado.

However, Kajiado Central Police commander Daudi Loronyokwe told the Nation that security agencies have launched investigations into the matter but no one has been arrested yet.

"We have launched an investigation in a bid to nail the suspects. We request those who have fallen victim to make formal complaints with the police. Let members of the public assist police with information," added Mr Loronyokwe.