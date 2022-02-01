Fake currency in circulation in Central Kenya

Maragua Murang'a fake currency

Mr Sammy Gitau, 71, who claims a bank agent in Maragua, Murang’a County gave him Sh3,000 in fake currency.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

On January 26, Mr Sammy Gitau, 71, walked to a bank agent in Maragua town and withdrew Sh3,000, part of the stipend that he receives from the government as a senior citizen.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.