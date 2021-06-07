Shantel Nzembi murder: Prime suspect detained for seven days

A court in Kajiado has detained the prime suspect in the abduction and subsequent murder of Shantel Nzembi for seven days to allow detectives complete their investigations.

On Monday, Ms Nativity Mutindi Nthuku, 27, appeared before Kajiado Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi, together with the fourth suspect, Patrick Muriithi Wambaire, 28, who registered the sim card that the suspects were using to demand for ransom from Shantel's mother, Ms Christine Ngina.

The suspects did not oppose the application by detectives to continue holding them.

Currently the detectives are building a case against the four after releasing Ms Agnes Kasiva Nzioki after detectives exonerated her from the case. Ms Nzioki had initially been suspected to have played part in Shantel’s abduction.

Sim card

Ms Nthuku was found in possession of the sim card that was previously used to demand for Sh300,000 ransom.

Livingston Makacha, a boda boda rider, was found with the handset used by abductors to call Ms Ngina demanding Sh300,000 ransom. He is also suspected to have dumped Shantel’s body a few hours after the abductors’ last call on May 31 at 8.47am.

Mr Francis Mbuthia Mikuhu is said to have used his identification details to register a new cell phone line in Kiserian town, which was to receive the ransom money.

On the other hand, Mr Wambaire, an Airtel roadside agent in Kitengela, registered the sim card for Mr Mbuthia.

Detectives are hunting for the fifth female suspect said to be an accomplice of the main suspect.

The four will appear in court June 15 for the mention of the case.