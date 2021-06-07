Shantel Nzembi murder: Prime suspect detained for seven days

Nativity Mutindi

Ms Nativity Mutindi Nthuku, 27, the prime suspect in the abduction and murder of Shantel Nzembi, when she appeared in court in Kajiado. Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi detained her for seven days to allow detectives complete their investigations.

Photo credit: Stanely Ngotho | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

A court in Kajiado has detained the prime suspect in the abduction and subsequent murder of Shantel Nzembi for seven days to allow detectives complete their investigations.

