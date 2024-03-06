Kajiado County one step closer to takeover of Amboseli

It’s full steam ahead for plans by the central government to hand over the Amboseli National Park to the county administration after locals ceded a million acres for its expansion.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has formed a 26-member advisory committee to oversee the seamless transfer of the park to the devolved unit within the next six months.

In August last year,speaking at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County, President William Ruto directed that the management of Amboseli National Park be placed under the Kajiado County Government.

Locals were, however, required to surrender more land to the park.

On Tuesday, the advisory committee, led by its chairman Mr Francis Maliti, met with the county leadership.

“The committee has seen the county’s commitment and preparedness to take over the park management. We will also meet with Kenya Wildlife Service officials and other stakeholders in due course,” Mr Maliti said.

On his part, Governor Joseph ole Lenku urged the committee to fast-track the process.

“It was a masterstroke for the President to allow the transfer with the condition that the local community cede land to open up wildlife corridors, which had been blocked,” said Mr Lenku.

Mr Lenku said residents, who owned the land courtesy of group ranches, had surrendered a million acres to ensure human activities are integrated into conservation efforts.

"This is for the better as Amboseli will become the only national park that has its migratory path fully secured. Amboseli links to Tsavo East and West and Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Involving locals in management of the park gives wildlife a lifeline,” added the county boss.

Mr Lenku’s administration is eyeing to net at least Sh240 million in park entry fees annually after it takes over.

The takeover is also expected to curb human-wildlife conflict and reduce human activities that threaten the well-being of the animals.

The park is regarded as the home of the African elephant and is a global a centre for wildlife research.