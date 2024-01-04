Panic in Kajiado as pride of stray lions roam villages

A pride of nine lions that have been roaming free for the last three days have caused panic in several villages in Kajiado East Sub-county.

The lions are believed to have strayed from the neighbouring Nairobi National Park in search of food. The villages border the park to the South.

According to the villagers, the lions have been spotted in Sholinke, Nkuruka and Empakasi villages.

On Wednesday morning, panic gripped residents of Sholinke quarrying area after the lions were spotted there.

"The lions have been roaming free in the villages. We have been returning homes before dusk for fear of being attacked by the lions," said James Kioko, a quarry worker.

A team of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wardens has been dispatched in the area but they have not been successful in rounding up the lions and returning them to the park.

Pastoralist communities who live in the area have been warned to beware of the lions.

Oloosirkon Location Chief Wilson Karoi on Thursday morning told the Nation that residents have been keeping vigil at night to protect their animals from the lions. However, he cautioned residents against attacking the animals.

“In the last nights, two herders scared away the lions that were reportedly preying on their animals. We suspect the lions strayed out of the park in search for food. I’m requesting villagers to inform KWS whenever they spot the animals," said Karoi.

Oloorikon/Sholinke Ward Member of County Assembly Stephen Kisemei said the animals have been a source of great distress to the residents, especially herders who are fearing for the safety of their livestock.

"Most herders have just a few animals due to the recent drought. With the lions on the lose, we are fearing for the worst,” said Kisemei.

Cases of human-wildlife conflict have been on the rise in the vast Kajiado County leading to retaliatory killings of wildlife by members of the community.

On May 13, 2023 irate Morans killed six lions in Nashipa village after they wandered into the village and killed 12 goats and a dog, before retreating to the safety of the Big Life Foundation headquarters in Imbirikani Ranch.

A group of more than 60 Morans then armed themselves with spears, stormed the foundation’s compound, and killed six lions.