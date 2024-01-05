Villagers living in fear after lion mauls boda boda rider

Villagers in Kwale County are living in fear following the New Year’s Day mauling to death of a boda boda operator near the Shimba Hills National Reserve by a stray lion.

The wild animal, which reportedly escaped from the park, is said to have attacked and killed the man at a forested area along the Kwale-Kinango road.

Residents are now asking local leaders to call on the national government take action to curb further cases of wildlife attacks, saying, marauding herds of elephants, packs of hyenas and prowls of leopards have in the past wreaked havoc.

“We need the leaders to address this as soon as possible. Kwale County has a long and troubled history with challenges of human-wildlife conflict but no permanent resolution has been offered so far,” said Mr Bilal Magogo.

Mr Omar Abdalla, a boda boda operator, called on the national government to move with speed to find the killer lion before it pounces on its next victim.

Pedestrians, he told Nation, alongside motorcycle riders and their passengers, are the most at risk of being attacked.

Mr Abdalla further claimed that many motorcyclists had lost their lives after being attacked by wild animals especially on deserted roads bordering the national park.

“It is unfortunate that, even after this animal was reported to be on the loose a while back, nothing was done to contain it and return it to the wild,”Mr Abdalla lamented.

“The Kenya Wildlife Service should also secure the park well enough to ensure wild animals do not wander into villages or worse, Kwale town where there is a large population,” he added.

Kwale Police Commander Stephen Ngetich confirmed that authorities had been made aware of a stray lion, which may have escaped from the park.

Meanwhile, Deputy Government Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga has asked residents to call the Shimba Hills National Reserve Emergency Contact at 0704647855 in case they spot the lion.

“My deepest condolences to the family that lost their loved one due to the attack. For now, let us be on the lookout by avoiding the road as the government finds a solution,” Ms Chidzuga said.

On his part, Governor Fatuma Achani’s spokesperson, Mr Nicky Gitonga, urged residents to be patient as plans to evacuate the lion are still underway.

“We are looking to have a permanent solution to resolve this so that we do not have more deaths. We do not know the current whereabouts of the animal but the governor is already in contact with the Kenya Wildlife Service so that we do not lose another life,” he said.

He urged locals to avoid riding on motorcycles and use alternative means of transport for their safety.