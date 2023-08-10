In Kajiado, unknown individuals vandalise SGR fence

A section of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) wire mesh fence in Kajiado County is currently being vandalised by unknown individuals for sale as scrap metal, causing alarm over safety of the billion-shilling infrastructure.

In a fortnight, the vandals have damaged the fence along a stretch of more than 300 metres within the Oloosirkon area in Kajiado East Sub-County.

A Nation.Africa spot check on Wednesday found that the outer wire mesh fence has been vandalised over some time and carted away to be sold as scrap. The damage is done in patches, especially away from residential homes and the major feeder roads.

The vandalised sections remain bare, meaning anyone can now access the SGR tracks in this area.

During the morning spot check, a police officer based in Ngong was seen patrolling the area in a Land Cruiser.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, he admitted that the vandalism has become rampant despite regular night patrols in the area. He said no suspect had been arrested yet and that their search of a notorious scrap metal dealer’s premises had faced resistance from the owner.

"The SGR infrastructure is under threat. In case the fence vandalism continues, the robbers will start stealing part of the railway line,” said the officer attached to Oloosirkon police station.

A section of Standard Gauge Railway's (SGR) vandalised fence at Oloosirkon in Kajiado East Sub-County in this photo taken on August 9, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

It is suspected the vandalism has been prompted by a high demand in scrap metal in the remote town of Tuala that is said to have recently witnessed an influx of scrap metal outlets.

Mr Joseph Matu, 60, said in the last six months organised crime targeting metal frames, gates, tanks and other metallic households has been on the rise.

Also read: Vandalism turns Dongo Kundu bypass into dark zone

Residents blame scrap metal dealers and police laxity for their woes, but most of them afraid of sharing their ordeals in fear of retaliation from the ‘cartel’ and corrupt police officers who protect them.

“Our metal gates are usually plucked out at night by known individuals as we watch helplessly. Most homes do not have wheelbarrows now. We have reported the suspects to the Oloosirkon police station but they end up released,” Mr Matu said.

The sentiments were echoed by village elder Jackson Warime, who added that vandalism of the SGR fence shows the high appetite for scrap metal in the area.

Oloosirkon Residents Association (ORA) has since written to authorities decrying the high rate of insecurity that has now extended to the critical SGR infrastructure.

Also read: Kenya Railways moves to end vandalism of SGR assets

In their letter addressed to Kajiado County Commissioner Felix Watakila, they say they remain vulnerable in the hands of hard-core criminals. Recently the association bought the station a patrol motorcycle after an Old Land Cruiser it inherited from Kitengela police station stalled.

Residents demanded the closure of five scrap metal outlets, an immediate overhaul of police officers who have stayed in the station for over six years, and the establishment of a Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) unit in the area.

Oloosirkon Chief Wilson Karoi blamed the Kenya Railway police officers for routine patrols allowing the robbers to plan and strike undetected.

He further said all security agents and administration officials should approach the problem holistically to avert further vandalism.

“The officers bestowed with the responsibility ought to pull up their socks. We fear the vandalism might see the individuals begin uprooting the railway line. We are aware they sell the vandalised materials to scrap metal dealers,” he said, adding that scrap metal dealers are licensed, making it hard to force them to close shop.

An abandoned hacksaw and a sack containing metals vandalised from the SGR infrastructure, were recovered along the railway line. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The SGR fence on the Ngong-Suswa stretch has also been heavily vandalised.

According to the Scrap Metal Act 2015, Section 9(1), a person shall not deal in scrap metal unless he has a licence issued by the council and is a Scrap Metal Dealers Association member.