Police intercept lorry ferrying scrap batteries to Tanzania

Police in Makueni on Thursday intercepted a lorry carrying scrap batteries to neighbouring Tanzania.

Makueni police boss Catherine Njue said the driver will be charged in court for exporting without a license.

“We have intensified patrols along the border points. I warn those smuggling scrap metal using this route that their days are numbered," she warned.

The Scrap Metal Council has raised an alarm over the increase in such incidents.

According to the council chairman Francis Mugo, they received information that a truck carrying scrap batteries was intercepted in Mtito Andei area.

Upon search, it was found that there was no valid licence from the council and that the said scrap batteries were of unknown origin.

Mr Mugo urged the police and other security agencies to intensify border patrols and thoroughly check heavy commercial vehicles heading to neighbouring countries.

Scrap metal dealers

"The Council commends the police for their good work and further calls on all scrap metal dealers across the country to ensure that they have valid licences to trade," Mr Mugo said in a statement.

This comes as six people were arrested for vandalising railway tracks at Oleloliondo-OlKalou in Nyandarua County.

The six were caught vandalising the vital railway infrastructure.

"The Council strongly condemns this criminal act and urges members of the public to report such cases to the police in order to win this battle against criminals who are derailing the country's development," added Mr Mugo.

Steel smelters

"We urge all licensed scrap dealers and steel smelters countrywide to support our course to end vandalism by shunning the purchase of illegally obtained metal."

Mr Mugo said they had protested to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) that some of its officials at border posts were colluding with scrap dealers exporting materials to neighbouring countries.

The council's complaints come amid allegations that some KRA officials manning the Taveta Hololi station on Friday last week released two trucks loaded with scrap batteries en route to Tanzania shortly after police intercepted them.

The two trucks were carrying over 30 tonnes of scrap batteries to the neighbouring country.

"As a council, we have not issued an export licence for the export of scrap batteries. I will officially lodge a complaint with the KRA against the officers who aided and abetted the smuggling," said Mugo.

Bring sanity to the industry

The council chairperson demanded that action be taken against officials who frustrate the work of bodies mandated to bring sanity to the industry.

He said the council would push for a working partnership with the KRA and the police in the fight against scrap smuggling to neighbouring countries.

"I wrote to the Commissioner General and the Inspector General of Police last week on the need to work together in fighting illegal business along our borders," said Mugo.

Taveta, Busia and Namanga border posts have been identified as some of the most used by smugglers to export scrap metal to Tanzania and Uganda.

Mr Mugo said he had raised the matter with the Mombasa, Busia and Kajiado county commissioners about the need for enforcement to curb the vice.