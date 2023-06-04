Illegal scrap metal traders face licence revocation, council warns

The Scrap Metal Council (SMC) has warned dealers that they risk having their licences revoked if they are caught with materials suspected to have been stolen or vandalised from critical public and private sector infrastructure in the country.

At the same time, Scrap Metal Council (SMC) chairman Francis Mugo warned dealers who assist in the illegal transportation of the commodity to neighbouring countries that their licences will also be revoked.

Mr Mugo said they have already launched a massive campaign on the dealers to ensure that they comply with the regulations that have been put in place and those found to be non-compliant will be arrested and prosecuted.

"We have so far revoked the licence of Triple Seven Collectors Ltd with immediate effect. We are in consultation with the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner General (KRA) for information on any malpractices in the scrap industry for appropriate action," said Mr Mugo.

"The Council is determined to go the extra mile to efficiently and effectively discharge its mandate in consultation with industry stakeholders and in cooperation and collaboration with relevant government agencies," Mr Mugo added.

Mr Mugo's stern warning comes just days after Kenya Power Eastern Region Manager Mutegi Mbai decried an increase in vandalism of Kenya Power properties in Machakos and its environs over the past two months.

Mr Mutegi said that after raiding a scrap dealer in Athi-River Devki area, they found that the owner had been dealing in vandalised Kenya Power equipment and arrested the manager and took him to Athi River Police Station.

He said vandalism was a growing challenge across the country, with over 43 transformers lost so far this financial year in Machakos and Kajiado counties alone.

"Vandalised lines cause road accidents and unnecessary deaths and we need to stop this vice," Mutegi lamented.

He said in a bid to curb the illegal importation of scrap metal to neighbouring countries, the council has written to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) seeking its help in curbing the practice.

Mr Mugo said he had already written to the tax authority to partner in the fight against the illegal trade, which he lamented was now threatening the existence of local industries.

"I have written to the Commissioner General and the Inspector General of Police on the need to work together in the fight against illegal trade along our borders," said Mr Mugo.

Mr Mugo expressed confidence that a combination of the KRA and the police could put an end to the illegal trade, which mostly thrives along the borders.

According to Mr Mugo, illegal scrap metal traders mainly use Taveta, Busia and Namanga border points to transport the commodity to Uganda and Tanzania.

"We can only control the vice if we work together. The council doesn't mean the border posts, it's the work of the police and the KRA, if we work together we will easily stop the illegal business. Mr Mugo said.

Mr Mugo warned those involved in the illegal trade that law enforcement agencies will soon catch up with them as the council has also launched a nationwide crackdown on rogue dealers who support the vice.

"The law is clear that exporting scrap metal is illegal, so they are doing it knowing that they are engaging in illegal business. The council will not hesitate to revoke their licences," he warned.