Five die in Namanga road crash

Five people were killed in a road accident at Maili Tisa on Namanga road, Kajiado County on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Lexus, heading towards Namanga, collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

According to an eyewitness, the vehicle hit the motorcycle, which was carrying a rider and his passengers, before rolling several times, throwing the motorcycle into the ditch and leaving the rider and his passengers with serious injuries.

"The occupants of the vehicle died on the spot.Their bodies were trapped in the wreckage.It was a horrific scene," an eyewitness said.

Confirming the incident, Oloilai Sub-County Police Commander Hasan Elena said the motorcyclist and his two passengers were rushed to Kajiado Referral Hospital where they are recuperating. He said the driver of the vehicle was suspected to have been speeding during the incident.

The bodies were taken to Kajiado Referral Hospital morgue.

Elena urged motorists to be cautious when using the highway in a bid to curb road carnage.

"Let our motorists obey traffic rules to avoid road carnage along the highway," he added.