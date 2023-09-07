At least 12 killed in Voi road crash
At least 12 people were killed on Thursday when a 14-seater matatu and a lorry collided on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.
Voi police boss Banastein Shari said three people are hospitalised including the driver of the lorry.
"The driver of the lorry and two passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Moi County Referral Hospital," Mr Shari said.
The police boss further said that the matatu was heading to Mombasa from Nairobi, while the lory was transporting goods from Mombasa to Juba, South Sudan.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Moi County Referral Hospital morgue.