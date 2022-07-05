Samburu elders in Isiolo endorse Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant

Isiolo Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Abdi Ibrahim Hassan’s bid has received a major boost following his endorsement by elders from the Samburu community.

Mr Hassan, popularly known as Abdi Guyo, has been the Nairobi County Assembly majority leader.

The elders gave him their blessings for the seat that has attracted a total of six aspirants, among them former governor Godana Doyo and former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo.

“We have resolved to support him for the seat because he has a good agenda for Isiolo,” Mzee Mintilon Lemeriwas said at the Lenguruma shrine.

The elders also blessed Senator Fatuma Dullo for re-election and woman rep aspirant Mumina Bonaya who is making her first stab at the seat currently held by Ms Rehema Jaldesa.

They urged other communities to vote for the three Jubilee candidates in the August 9 elections.

Serve diligently

“We ask all of you to unite our people and serve them diligently for improved livelihoods,” Mr Lemeriwas told the aspirants.

Mr Hassan said the endorsement was a clear indication that people of Isiolo had confidence in his leadership and promised to fairly serve all regardless of their tribe or religion if elected governor.

The Nairobi County Assembly majority leader promised to prioritise the issuance of title deeds, sinking of boreholes to address water challenges and improved healthcare services.

“I will ensure we increase water coverage in our county and fast-track issuance of title deeds to pave the way for development,” Mr Guyo said while asking residents to remain united before, during and after elections.

Youth and women empowerment

His administration, he said, will also focus on youth and women empowerment, tackling drug menace among the youth and completion of pending projects.

Ms Bonaya said it was sad that residents in rural areas were still grappling with water shortage and promised to lobby for more water projects if elected in the August 9 elections.

"I will also empower women and youth for better lives," she said.

Senator Dullo said she will work tirelessly to ensure increased connection to the national electricity grid especially for residents in remote areas.

Mr Guyo, Ms Dullo and Ms Bonaya are facing stiff competition from Mr Doyo, Nuh Mohammed Ibrahim and Ms Jaldesa respectively, all vying as independent candidates.