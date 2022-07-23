Raila brokers Jubilee, PNU pact in Isiolo Governor race

Isiolo PNU gubernatorial candidate Kenneth Turibu Maore has dropped his bid in favour of Jubilee party’s Abdi Ibrahim Guyo following a deal brokered by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

The arrangement is aimed at redeeming the Azimio coalition’s hopes of clinching the county top seat amid growing pressure from former Governor Godana Doyo, whose comeback bid got a major boost last week after UDA candidate, Hussein Tene, withdrew from the contest and declared support for him.

The deal, which will see Mr Turibu given a Chief Administrative Secretary post in Mr Odinga’s government, was announced by Agriculture CS and PNU leader Peter Munya during a meeting with Ameru community in Isiolo town.

Mr Munya said the working pact was arrived at to ensure an Azimio candidate gets elected to office. The coalition had established that allowing several of its candidates proceed to the ballot would minimize chances of the coalition winning.

“We have done a research and established that if we do not organize ourselves (as Azimio) we could lose to the former Governor who has joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp,” the CS said, adding that having Azimio leaders at the grassroots would ensure Mr Odinga has a battalion to work with should he form government.

The Ameru community will benefit with two county executive slots and three chief officer posts should Mr Guyo get elected in the coming elections while the Garre community will get one cabinet slot.

Mr Munya said Azimio had also settled on MP candidate Mwenda Thuranira (PNU) as its sole candidate for the Isiolo North race to work with Mr Guyo and Jubilee leaders for other elective seats in the county.

A recent survey by Trends & Insights Africa (Tifa) done between July 5 and July 6 showed the former Governor leading in the gubernatorial contest with a 45 percent rating followed by Mr Guyo at 34 percent and ODM’s Halakhe Waqo in third position with four percent.

The CS said the agreement will be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties to ensure strict compliance.

Mr Turibu said he had agreed to drop his bid in the spirit of the Handshake to increase the chances of one of the Azimio contestants clinching the county top seat in the coming polls.

“We realised that all of us (in Azimio) proceeding to the ballot would limit our chances. I have accepted the proposal and ask my supporters to rally behind Mr Guyo,” he told the congregation.

Mr Thuranira, who is among the frontrunners seeking to dislodge Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha, rallied the community to remain united before, during and after elections.

“We are rooting for peaceful campaigns. When my opponents come to you, welcome them and treat them well but vote for me in the August elections so that we bring the change that our people have been longing for and end the challenges you have been facing,” Mr Thuranira said.

Mr Munya, Mr Guyo and Senator Fatuma Dullo drummed up support for Mr Odinga saying he was the most suitable to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Voting for Raila Odinga will allow CS Munya to continue serving Kenyans. We commit (as Azimio leaders) to peaceful campaigns that will unite all Isiolo residents and ensure leadership for all,” Ms Dullo said.

Mr Guyo said his administration would prioritize development, creation of jobs for youths and women empowerment among others for better livelihoods.

“Isiolo is for all communities and no resident is here on invitation from anyone. I will ensure interests for all communities are safeguarded in my government,” he said.