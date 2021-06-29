Isiolo

Nurse Rashid Abdi's selfless act warms hearts of Kenyans

By  Waweru Wairimu

  • A recent downpour made it impossible for a county government vehicle that Rashid Abdi had used from the Garbatulla vaccine depot to pass through the flooded roads.

A day before the launch of last month’s polio vaccination campaign for children under five years in 13 high-risk counties, a nurse at a dispensary in remote Iresaboru, Isiolo County, was pictured wading through floodwaters while holding a cold box containing vaccines.

