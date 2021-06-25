Kenyans asked to take children for jab after measles-rubella outbreak

Measles-rubella vaccine

The measles-rubella vaccine.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu  &  Nasibo Kabale

What you need to know:

  • Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said Kenya remains at high risk of measles outbreaks.

The Ministry of Health has asked Kenyans in 22 counties to ensure their children are vaccinated in a campaign to be launched this Friday, because they are at risk of a measles and rubella outbreak. 

