Isiolo youthful MCA endorsed to contest for Woman Rep seat

The Garre community in Isiolo has endorsed Nominated MCA Sumeya Bishar to vie for Isiolo Woman Representative seat. She joins a list of two others seeking to dethrone incumbent Rehema Jaldesa.

The community leaders, residents and tens of elders conferred their blessings on Ms Sumeya, 30, and gave her the greenlight to embark on ground meetings with residents as she sells out her agenda.

In the event at her home in Isiolo town, Garre community elders said time had come for Isiolo residents to inject fresh blood into the leadership and rallied other communities behind Ms Sumeya’s candidature.

“We have as (Garre) community agreed to support Ms Sumeya for the seat and have given her our blessings to seek votes from Isiolo residents,” Mr Hassan Isaak, an elder, said. His sentiments were echoed by Mr Yusuf Idow who said they will reach out to other communities for partnerships to ensure the aspirant clinches the seat in the August elections.

Another elder Hassan Harun appealed to other communities to reciprocate the support they previously accorded them by supporting Ms Sumeya’s bid.

“We are asking them to support us this time as we seek to inject fresh blood and visionary leaders,” he said.

Nominated Isiolo MCA Sumeya Bishar (left) with Somali's Garre community elders at her home in Isiolo. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Ms Sumeya said the endorsement was a clear indication of the confidence and trust that the community has in her and promised to serve all county residents equally regardless of their social status, religion or tribe, if elected the County MP.

“I am so happy that the community has appreciated my leadership and I appeal to all of you to walk this journey with me and vote for me in the August elections,” she appealed to the attendees.

Also vying for the seat is Education CAS Mumina Bonaya and Nominated MCA Mumina Konso both from Borana community.

The hopeful is a Management and Leadership PhD student at the Management University of Africa, same institution where she undertook her Master’s Degree in the same field. She has a Degree in Finance from Strathmore University.

Before her nomination by the Jubilee Party, Ms Sumeya worked at Barclays Bank as Customer Relations Manager for four years and with the United Democratic Forum party for two years before it was dissolved in 2016 following the Jubilee Party merger.

The Isiolo Assembly Deputy Majority Leader was once the Jubilee Party national youth coordinator.

She has, during her stint at the County Assembly, been instrumental in passing of Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities regulations and bills and pushed for the establishment of the Youth Innovation Centre.

Her agenda is premised on, among others, enhancing livelihoods and economic income, addressing youth unemployment through empowerment programs, ensuring increased women access to control of productive resources and advocating for the rights of women and girls.

Passionate about youths, Ms Sumeya says if elected to office, she will empower Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), sustain her ongoing youth empowerment programs through increased access to financial support and facilitating access to counselling and rehabilitation for youth at risk of mental illness.

“I have been so passionate about the youths, women and underserved groups such as PWDs and will sustain the programs for economic empowerment of our people,” she said.

The leader has been undertaking countywide youth outreach programs on drug and substance abuse while nurturing talents to ensure young people are not lured into drugs due to idleness.

Ms Sumeya has also assisted a number of drug addicts transform and be productive and close to 20 youths join local technical institutes to get handy skills for self-employment and to employ others.

“I know the needs of Isiolo residents and where the shoe pinches the most, and with my experience in politics and that from banking and County Assembly, I will take our county to the next level,” she said while asking youths to register as voters before closure of the exercise on February 6.

Garre youth leader Ali Hassan asked county residents to remain united and drummed support for Ms Sumeya.