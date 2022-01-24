Isiolo youthful MCA endorsed to contest for Woman Rep seat

Sumeya Bishar

Nominated MCA Sumeya Bishar addresses Isiolo residents after she was endorsed by her Garre community to vie for the county's Woman Rep seat.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The Garre community in Isiolo has endorsed Nominated MCA Sumeya Bishar to vie for Isiolo Woman Representative seat. She joins a list of two others seeking to dethrone incumbent Rehema Jaldesa.

