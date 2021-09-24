Mandera elders dump CAS Noor Hassan, back assembly Speaker

Sports CAS Hassan Noor Hassan

Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor Hassan addresses journalists at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on the Covid-19 Fund for sportspeople on June 5, 2020. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Back in 2016, Hassan Noor Hassan was the darling of Mandera elders, who endorsed him over the incumbent Ali Roba for the governor’s seat.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.