Neglect has pushed Isiolo youth into drugs, says MCA

Nominated Isiolo MCA Sumeya Bishar

Nominated Isiolo MCA Sumeya Bishar. She has blamed lack of support for the youth for their continued indulgence in drug and substance abuse.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Nominated MCA Sumeya Bishar has accused the Isiolo County government of neglecting the youth, blaming the lack of support for their continued indulgence in drug and substance abuse among other vices.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.