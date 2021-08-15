Neglect has pushed Isiolo youth into drugs, says MCA

Nominated MCA Sumeya Bishar has accused the Isiolo County government of neglecting the youth, blaming the lack of support for their continued indulgence in drug and substance abuse among other vices.

The legislator said it is unfortunate that young people have not benefited from funds set aside for them in the last three financial years.

A total of Sh61 million has been set aside in the last three years for the empowerment of the youth, women and the disabled but disbursement of the funds has never started.

County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo recently announced that the Youth, Women and PWDs Act, which the Controller of Budget had raised concerns about over discrepancies in the administrative fee clause, had been amended and that disbursement of the funds will commence in September.

The county had included a Sh5 million fee against the Sh3 million fee required in the Public Finance Management Act, making the disbursement to be suspended.

But Ms Sumeya said the county is playing games with youth issues and it is time the administration came out clean and say whether it is for or against the youth.

Give clear directions

“It is so sad that youths have not benefited from the (empowerment) funds in the last three years,” said Ms Sumeya while demanding that the county gives clear directions on the disbursement of the money.

“If they (county) are giving out the funds, they should do so quickly because the wait has been too long,” she added, while claiming that some county officials are peddling lies online over the cause of the delay.

The Isiolo lawmaker decried the absence of county youth department officials at the International Youth Day celebrations held at the youth innovation centre in Isiolo town on Thursday, saying it showed the county government is inconsiderate about the welfare of young people.

“It is so shameful that county youth officials did not attend the celebrations which sends a bad signal to youth. What is the essence of having the (youth) office if it cannot help our people?” she posed during the event.

The MCA said leaders should know that they are in office to serve the electorates.