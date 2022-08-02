It’s lies, I’ve not quit the race, says ex-MCA seeking comeback

Former Wabera MCA Salesio Kiambi wants legal action taken against politicians using online platforms to spread propaganda about their opponents so as to ensure peaceful campaigns ahead of the August 9 elections.

Mr Kiambi, who is seeking a comeback on a Narc Kenya ticket, said if not tamed, use of propaganda as a campaign tool could cause divisions, disrupt peace and fuel hatred in Isiolo County.

Calling for issue-based politics, he rubbished claims that he had withdrawn from the race in favour of his Party of National Unity (PNU) rival George Karithi and asked the security agencies to tame the trend of spreading propaganda.

“I am still in the race and it is sad that my opponents have resorted to peddling lies after sensing defeat. They must be held responsible because this is a serious electoral violation,” he told journalists in Isiolo town.

Monitor social media platforms

He said concerned authorities must monitor social media platforms for hate mongering so that politicians do not abuse their freedom of expression.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) recently raised the alarm over a surge in cases of incitement online, and in June alone flagged a total of 31 cases. The commission earlier listed Isiolo as among the over 20 counties likely to witness electoral related violence.

Mr Karithi last weekend shared a post accompanied by a document purporting to be an agreement between him and Mr Kiambi that the former Wabera MCA had shelved his ambitions and endorsed him in an alleged truce brokered by some Ameru elders and a Cabinet secretary from the neighbouring Meru County.

Accompanied by his supporters, Mr Kiambi said residents must shun leaders who thrive on tarnishing their opponents’ names and elect those with a clear plan on how to improve their lives.

“Elections are just a one-day event and should not divide us. Let my competitors sell their agenda and not propaganda because the former is what residents will look for at the ballot,” he noted.

He promised to streamline bursary issuance, hasten issuance of title deeds in the ward and put the county government to task to tarmac or pave with cabro areas within a range of five square kilometres from Isiolo town.

“I will pick bursary representatives from every village and ensure issuance of the land documents is fast-tracked for our people to use them as collateral to access loans and also enable them to develop their properties that have been lying idle,” he said.

Apologise to competitor

Mr Wilfred Mutethia, a youth leader, asked Mr Karithi to apologise to his competitor over the false claims.

“Elections are not a do-or-die issue. We must remain compact (as Ameru community) and shun leaders with a sinister motive of dividing us for their selfish gains,” said Ms Maricela Mugambi.

Mr Karithi did not respond to our queries on the matter.

Last week, NCIC Commissioner Abdulaziz Farah said the agency was not leaving anything to chance and revealed that a media monitoring unit had been established to monitor social media platforms for hate mongering so that the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.