Doyo launches manifesto in bid to recapture Isiolo governor’s seat

Former Isiolo governor Godana Doyo has pledged to prioritise promoting access to quality healthcare, increased water coverage, youth and women’s empowerment, improved roads and completion of mega projects if elected on August 9.

In his manifesto, Mr Doyo has committed to enroll residents under the universal healthcare programme, equip health facilities to avert drug shortages and build the capacity of healthcare providers.

“I will also open Level Four hospitals in the recently established Oldonyiro, Cherab and Sericho sub-counties in efforts to ensure our people get quality health services for a healthy and productive county,” he said.

Mr Doyo, who was flanked by his running mate Omar Hassan, said he will invest in another theatre at Isiolo Referral Hospital and install ultrasound equipment and a blood bank at Merti Sub-County Hospital.

Former Isiolo governor Godana Doyo speaks to residents who attended his manifesto launch on July 24, 2022. He promised to prioritise healthcare, increased water coverage, youth and women empowerment and completion of pending projects if elected in August 9 elections Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Deploy ambulances across Isiolo

His administration, he said, will deploy ambulances across the county’s 10 wards, activate fire engines and equip fire stations for timely response to emergencies and disasters.

In his first year in office, Mr Doyo says he will ensure the stalled export abattoir and the building of the Sh345 million stadium and Sh545 million Isiolo town modern market are completed.

When completed, the abattoir is envisaged to create more than 300 jobs for youths, while the market will support more than 1,000 traders.

On agriculture, the pioneer governor said he will support livestock and crop farmers by establishing feedlots for fattening, extension services and value addition, and enhance access to farm inputs and link farmers to markets for their produce.

“We will operationalize feedlots (for fattening emaciated animals) in the first year to boost livestock farming and also promote poultry, fish and beekeeping to supplement pastoralism,” he said, while also promising to establish a disease surveillance unit for early warning systems on outbreaks.

Sh100 million for SMEs

Mr Doyo promised to set aside Sh100 million annually to support small and medium enterprises to grow their businesses, increase their income and contribute to local revenue.

He said he will develop an effective system for trade licensing and invest in and support traditional cottage industries such as blacksmiths and brickmaking to create jobs.

“We have met you several times and have listened to your needs. We commit to empower youth, women and persons with special needs and provide a conducive environment for trade and business,” Mr Hassan told residents when he launched the manifesto in Isiolo town.

Promising consultative and participatory leadership, Mr Omar said they were ready to be held accountable by Isiolo residents for the promises they made.

Former Isiolo governor Godana Doyo (left) with his running mate Omar Hassan during the launch of their gubernatorial manifesto in Isiolo town on July 24, 2022. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

County contracts

He said he will employ 1,000 single mothers, widows, youths and people living with disabilities and allocate 30 per cent of county contracts to youth and women enterprises for economic empowerment.

Promising to establish a rehabilitation centre, he said lack of jobs was pushing youths to crime and drug and substance abuse.

“We will undertake effective inspection and licensing of drug rehab and treatment centres and also partner with national authorities in monitoring film distribution and exhibition to reduce consumption of inappropriate content by the youth,” he said.

His administration will also digitise all government services to improve them, increase revenues and prevent pilferage in collection.

Water shortages

To address water shortages, Mr Doyo promised to drill boreholes in far-flung areas, promote and invest in rainwater harvesting technologies and conservation of water catchment areas.

He aims to increase water supply in wards by 80 percent and sewerage coverage in Isiolo sub-county by 10 per cent.

“Flood water in Isiolo Central and parts of Sericho poses a serious challenge to lives and properties and this is something we commit to address so that the water is used for farming and by our animals,” Mr Doyo said, reading from the manifesto.

To promote education, Mr Doyo said he will activate county bursary funds to support needy learners, initiate a school feeding programme for early childhood development pupils so that they can remain in school and equip local polytechnics to enable youths to acquire hand-on skills for employability.

100 ECDE classes

Mr Doyo said he will construct an additional 100 ECDE classes and equip all the centres with learning materials and set up vocational training centres in Oldonyiro, Ngaremara and Kinna.

In efforts to promote effective local governance, he committed to support the newly established Cherab, Oldonyiro and Sericho sub-counties and promote effective participation of residents in the planning and budget-making process.

He lamented that poor roads continued to deny residents access to crucial services and promised to murram all-weather roads in the county and increase cabro-paved and tarmacked feeder roads by 40 percent and 30 percent respectively.

The candidate said he will lobby the national government to tarmac the Isiolo-Merti and Isiolo-Oldonyiro roads and fast-track ongoing construction of the Isiolo-Modogashe-Mandera road, which he said will open up the region to development.

Increase street lights

“We will increase street lights in the major towns and install flood masts for security and to enable a 24-hour economy,” he promised.

He rubbished claims by his competitors that he had failed to transform the county during his reign, saying he initiated several developments in roads, health and ECDE, among other sectors, and established reliable ambulance services, revamped agriculture and expanded water and sanitation services.

“I set the foundation for take-off of major infrastructural developments, including the ongoing building of the Isiolo market and county headquarters. My government was inclusive and had the face of Isiolo,” he said.

He said, as the first governor, he developed an all-inclusive economy where resources trickled down to every mwananchi with SMEs witnessing tremendous growth that ensured residents “had money in their pockets”.

“I offer myself to you as I strive to be your governor so that we restore hope, prosperity and grow opportunities for our people. I have the desire to bring the changes that our county wants,” he told residents.

First to launch manifesto

Mr Doyo, who is seeking to take over from Governor Mohamed Kuti, who announced an early exit from active politics over health concerns, is the first among the four governor candidates to launch his manifesto.

“My twiga (giraffe) symbol means Transitioning Wonderful Isiolo to Growth and Advancement and just like one of the giraffes gave birth to twins, I am confident that my second term is coming,” he noted.

The others in the race for the coveted seat are Jubilee’s Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, Halakhe Waqo of ODM and Safina’s Kimaita Machuguma.

Among the leaders at the event were Devolution CAS Abdul Bahari, Senate candidate Nuh Mohammed Ibrahim, former councilor Joseph Ngichili, Borana Council of Elders chair Abdullahi Gonjobe and his Somali counterpart Shariff Abdullahi.