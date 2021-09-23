Turkanas in Isiolo seek back land taken by KDF, game reserves

Turkana community leaders

Turkana community leaders and residents from Ngaremara Ward address journalists in Isiolo town on September 21, 2021 after presenting their land grievances to NLC.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Members of the Turkana community living in Ngaremara Ward, Isiolo County have appealed to the government to help them recover more than 40,000 hectares of land they say is theirs and which is occupied by the military and several reserves.

