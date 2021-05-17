Meru, Isiolo residents seek court’s help over land taken by KDF

Isiolo land protest

Residents of Burat in Isiolo speaking to journalists in Kakili on May 16, 2021 as they protested over alleged beaconing of a disputed piece of land by the military despite pending court case.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu  &  Gitonga Marete

Hundreds of Burat residents in Isiolo are up in arms over the beaconing of a disputed piece of land by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) School of Infantry despite a pending matter in court.

