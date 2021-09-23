Hand grenade kills two boys who mistook it for toy in Isiolo

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Police in Isiolo are investigating the source of a hand grenade that exploded and killed two boys who were playing with the device after mistaking it for a football.

