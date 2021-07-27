Isiolo grenade attack: Was it a jilted lover or rogue police on patrol?

The grenade attack on a pub in Isiolo town last week may have been executed by rogue police officers on patrol after a commotion with the management, according to impeccable sources.

This is contrary to earlier reports that had suggested that a disgruntled officer hurled the device at his ex-lover in the establishment, but it missed the target and landed on another man.

The Nation understands that a squad of officers in uniform tried to force their way into the pub on Tuesday but as they grew frustrated, one reportedly lost his cool and threw in the device.

“They came to premises and ordered a woman who was at a counter next to the entrance to let them in. She told them she had no keys. They threatened to go in through a different door in an adjacent building but she pleaded with them to wait as she looked for the keys,” the source said.

But about two minutes later, one of them allegedly threw the grenade into the pub as revellers were enjoying their drinks in the wee hours of the morning.

“It was a big boom! The whole building shook while the ceiling broke with the debris falling on the revellers. We were really scared, we thought we were going to die. People were screaming all over. Everything in the club, including the fridge, was destroyed,” the source said.

Type of device of used

The men in uniform were reportedly under the command of a senior officer well-known to locals. Police dismissed earlier claims that the victim was a Kenya Defence Forces soldier, saying he was a 25-year-old resident.

Not in contention, however, is that the club located smack-bang in the middle of a street that’s often flocked by commercial sex workers, was operating past curfew hours and authorities are yet to arrest anyone, including the owner, for violating Covid-19 rules.

Isiolo sub-county police commander George Kariuki said detectives were open to any leads and would not leave anything to chance but refused to give updates on the investigations.

He said experts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations will soon share their findings, including the type of device that was used.

“The issue has been referred to the DCI but it’s still at an early stage. We will share information as investigations progress. We are open-minded and not leaving anything to chance,” Mr Kariuki said.

Cleaned up crime scene

Interestingly, the owner of the pub cleaned up the crime scene immediately after the incident and might have interfered with evidence.

By the time detectives got there, hundreds of residents had flocked the premises and some even walked away with explosive residue.

Nonetheless, detectives walked away debris from the scene for further analysis. It was also not clear why the incident was reported several hours later.

Isiolo sub-county DCI boss Joseph Gichuki declined to comment on the matter while the county police commander Joseph Kigen simply said investigations are on course.

At least five people, among them the owner of the building housing the pub and the victim admitted at the Isiolo County Referral Hospital, have recorded statements.