Governor Kuti drops re-election bid due to ill health
Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti has dropped his re-election bid due to ill health. While announcing that he has also quit active politics, Governor Kuti endorsed Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo to succeed him.
Dr Kuti confirmed to the Nation that he has been unwell since last December.
“I have consequently dropped my re-election quest,” Kuti said after meeting leaders and elders from his Sakuye clan in Nanyuki.
The county boss has not appeared in public for more than three months now. He was last seen during national celebrations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
“You see, time (to kick off campaigns) is running out and because I am leaving the political scene. We must bring in other leaders for continuity,” the Governor said.
Other potential aspirants
He said Mr Guyo, who has declared interest in the Embakasi Central parliamentary seat, is best placed to succeed him.
The 58-year-old governor has been in active politics for 20 years, serving as Isiolo North MP for two terms and one term as senator.
He served as Health Assistant Minister between 2004 and 2005, Minister for Youth Affairs in 2005; and Minister for Livestock from 2008 to 2013 during President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure.
Dr Kuti, who is a surgeon, said he was proud of the 20 years he served the people of Isiolo and the 10 years that he treated patients.
Former governor Godana Doyo, former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo and politician Hussein Tene are among those eyeing the Isiolo gubernatorial seat.