Isiolo deputy governor to run for county’s Senate seat

Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa has announced plans to contest the county’s Senate seat, ending speculations that he would vie for the Isiolo North parliamentary seat.

His entry into the race brings to five the total number of those seeking to unseat Senator Fatuma Dullo. Others are County Speaker Hussein Roba, Mr Nuh Mohammed Ibrahim, Mr Domiciano Maingi and Mr Mugambi Kaaria.

Dr Issa, who has often had a bone to pick with his boss, Governor Mohamed Kuti, over the past four years, will likely vie on a Party of National Unity ticket.

The deputy governor said his quest was prompted by the desire to ensure prudent use of public resources and prevent wastage which he says continues to deny residents services and development.

Side-lined

While complaining that he had been side-lined in the running of the government that he was part of and that he helped form in 2017, Dr Issa said the county administration has failed to deliver on its promises to residents and that his boss does not deserve a second term.

“Our government has failed to deliver and residents should vote it out,” he said in reference to Governor Kuti.

“You all know they locked me out and there is no work that has been going on in our county,” he added.

He said amid the challenges he faces, including slashing of his office budget, he had earned experience that will be crucial in oversight, representation and legislative roles if elected senator.

“I want to go to the Senate to protect public resources that have been misused. I know where things have gone wrong and I will seal the loopholes,” he noted.

Dr Issa hit out at Governor Kuti for what he termed as misplaced priorities for ostensibly lacking touch with the electorate as an “absentee county boss”.

“What is the need of constructing mega buildings when our people have no water and food?” he asked, adding that he will lobby for water projects for residents in far-flung areas.

He drummed support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, saying he is the most suitable person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.