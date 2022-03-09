Isiolo deputy governor to run for county’s Senate seat

Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa

Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa who has announced plans to contest the county’s Senate seat.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa has announced plans to contest the county’s Senate seat, ending speculations that he would vie for the Isiolo North parliamentary seat.

