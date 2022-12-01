Form 4 girl injured in military bus crash to sit KCSE exams

A Form Four girl who was critically injured in a road accident in March on her way from school after taking her third Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam will sit for this year’s tests, her family has confirmed.

Halima Kinya, 17, a student at Waso Secondary on the outskirts of Isiolo town, was riding on a motorbike when a military bus rammed into its rear, injuring her and rendering her incapable of proceeding with the exams.

She suffered injuries in her lower abdomen, including gluteal region, and had chest trauma. She was transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital and stayed there for nearly six months, most of it in the Intensive Care Unit.

The motorbike rider, Denis Gitonga suffered a dislocation in his leg in the March 17 accident on the Isiolo-Moyale highway, near the Isiolo town market.

The military bus that had several soldiers on board also hit the rear of a Toyota Probox, but the car’s driver, Domiciano Kamencu, escaped unhurt.

The girl’s family had to raise Sh20,000 to fuel an Isiolo Referral Hospital ambulance to take her to KNH.

Though the girl has a colostomy bag planted in her belly, she will join over 1,000 others sitting the KCSE exams in the county. The tests will kick off Friday this week, offering her another chance to pursue her dreams.

Halima Kinya, a Form Four student at Waso Secondary School in Isiolo who was in March critically injured after a military vehicle hit a motorbike she was riding on. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu I Nation Media Group

“We are grateful to God that she will be able to sit the exams. We thought she would never be able to do anything on her own after she was critically injured in the accident,” her brother Yusuf Kinoti told the Nation.

Mr Kinoti said his sister was discharged from KNH in August and will return to KNH in January for a review.

The girl is among the county’s KCSE candidates this year, confirmed Isiolo County Director of Education James Nyaga on Wednesday.

Her family lamented delayed justice and wondered why no suspect had been arrested eight months after the crash.

“The driver of the [military] bus is yet to be arrested and we fear we might not get justice,” Mr Kinoti said, appealing to President William Ruto administration to intervene.

He claimed traffic police officials recently told him that the soldier would be arraigned early next month.