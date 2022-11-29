Governor Wanga orders probe into death of KCSE candidate shortly after delivery

Homa Bay Governor Wanga has directed the department of health in the county to conduct independent investigations into the the death of a KCSE candidate student who died shortly after delivery.

The governor directed that the investigations be conducted by the County Department of Health and the Curative Services Committee of the board at the hospital.

Both teams will work separately and come up with answers that will enable the devolved unit to address cases of maternal and infant deaths that are still high.

She said necessary action will follow after the probe.

Ms Wanga’s administration was criticised on Monday when news about the death of the student identified as Velma Anita Ochieng broke out.

Different people took to social media to express their displeasure on how the health system is being managed in the county.

The governor was accused of not doing much to address the ailing health sector in the county.

Ms Wanga visited the family of the student on Tuesday to condole with them.

She said her government has put in place measures to protect the lives of residents who are seeking services in public hospitals.

“Since coming into office three months ago, we have taken serious measures to ensure that we provide quality care to all residents of Homa Bay at the County Teaching and Referral Hospital,” she said.



She added that doctors will work round the clock to ensure no mother dies while delivering.

“We will continue our efforts to ensure no mother ever loses their life when bringing forth life especially if it can be avoided. One life is one too many,” Ms Wanga said.

The hospital is yet to reveal what killed the student.

Also read: Ambulances on standby as 140 KCPE pregnant Narok candidates sit for exams

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Peter Ogolla refuted the claims that medics at the facility were sleeping on the job saying the deceased underwent a successful surgery before she died.



The student was expected to sit for her national exams beginning this week. She was admitted in hospital on Saturday at 5pm when she was showing signs of labour.



She was expecting her first child.

A report written by doctors however said the student was supposed to deliver on December 7 and had to stay in hospital until she was due.

Dr Ogolla said the student was examined by medics who found out that she was in the early stages of delivery.



In a doctor's report, the surgery was successful and the patient was taken back to the ward with her male infant. But her condition deteriorated in the ward. She complained that she had pain in her lower abdomen.



“It is normal for one to feel pain at the incision sites. The patient was restless two hours after the operation,” Dr Ogolla explained.



"Besides feeling pain, she was having low blood pressure 90/50 when nurses checked on her," the doctor said.



Dr Ogolla said they are yet to establish what caused the blood pressure to fall rapidly.



“The baby scored well. He was 3.6 kilograms,” he said.