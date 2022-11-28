Drama as police arrest 28 students in bars in Embu

There was drama as police arrested 28 secondary students in bars in Embu County on Sunday night.

The learners, including seven girls, were flushed out of bars and arrested in Runyenjes town.

Led by Embu East sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Jane Waruinge, security officers stormed several bars following a tip-off and found the students enjoying drinks as they danced.

The drunken learners, including three Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates, were frog-marched to the nearby Runyenjes Police Station for questioning.

They spent the night at the station under tight security.

"We arrested the students aged between 14 and 19. The students, who are in Form Two, Form Three and Form Four, were in different bars and we had to apprehend them for questioning," she said.

She accused the learners of indiscipline, adding that they would be subjected to counselling before being released to their parents.

"Indiscipline among the school-going children should be curbed. Learners are supposed to be at home or in schools but not in bars," Ms Waruinge said.

Consume alcohol

She lashed out at bar owners for allowing the children to consume alcohol.

She said it was unlawful to allow children into bars, warning that the owners of the bars will be heavily punished.

"We shall close those bars and have the liquor licences cancelled," she said.

Ms Waruinge also advised parents to watch their children who are still in school.

"Parents should ensure that their children don't engage in drinking habits that can ruin their lives," she said.

She cautioned that parents who neglect their children could easily be punished under the law.

"Negligence is a crime punishable by law and parents should be careful," she added.

Area children's officer Jane Kinuthia said there has been a hue and cry in the area over indiscipline among school children.

"We had been receiving complaints that children are flocking bars to take alcohol. On Sunday, we decided to check in bars and we were able to establish the truth of the matter," she said.

Ms Kinuthia said bar owners risk being jailed for exposing children to alcohol.

"It is a criminal offence for anyone to expose children to drugs and alcohol, according to the new Children's Act. The club owners risk a jail term of not less than five years," she said.

She called on parents to watch their children and prevent them from engaging in dangerous habits.