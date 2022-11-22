Boy in girl’s uniform sneaks into ladies high school with condoms

Police in Nyeri are holding an 18-year-old boy for sneaking into a girls’ high school to meet his 'girlfriend' on Monday night.

The Form Four student at a nearby mixed-day school was arrested after being spotted heading to the girls’ dormitory around 11pm dressed in the uniform of the girl’s school.

Students were retiring to bed after night preps and when he joined the group asking the whereabouts of the ‘girlfriend’, he startled the girls.

The boy was arrested by the school’s night guard and matron, who said that students realised he was not female because of his husky voice, said Othaya Sub-County Police Commander Robert Kibuchi.

He was found to have stuffed his bosom with pieces of clothing, three condoms and a mobile phone while wearing a blouse and a skirt.

Though the boy alleged that he was invited to the school by his ‘girlfriend’, he had not revealed her identity, Mr Kibuchi said.

Broken fence

“He has not disclosed any information about the girl as he is trying to protect her. We are yet to confirm who invited him,” he said, adding that the police suspect this was not the first time the boy had entered the school to visit the ‘girlfriend’.

Mr Kibuchi said the police wondered how the boy kept in touch with the girlfriend, because she has been at the boarding school for over a month.

“We have found a broken fence at the girls’ school’s playground and we believe that is where he penetrated to access the school’s premises,” he said.

Though the boy studies at a day school three kilometres away, Mr Kibuchi said he lives next to the girls’ school with his family.