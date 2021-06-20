Bandits suspected to be from Wajir kill 5 people in Isiolo

Five people have been killed in Bassa, Merti in Isiolo County following an attack by armed bandits.

The bandits, suspected to be from Wajir, ambushed Mado Wale village and shot dead three women and two men in their homes on Sunday morning.

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi said the attackers also vandalised a borehole used by the local community before fleeing.

He said a contingent of security officers had been deployed to the area, where tension continues to build up, to ensure calm resumes.

"We have deployed officers to the ground to beef up security as a search for the assailants continues," Mr Shambi told the Nation.

Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha condemned the attack. He lamented over the incessant attacks along the Isiolo-Wajir border in the recent past that he claimed are intended to displace the local Borana community.

Boreholes targeted

The legislator said majority of the attacks target strategic boreholes and the community's grazing fields.

Reports indicate that a herder was killed near Koti Kore borehole last Friday.

"We are tired of being killed by bandits on our land and call on the Ministry of Interior to deploy Rapid Deployment Unit and General Service Unit officers to all strategic boreholes in Bassa and Yamicha locations," Mr Odha said, while condoling with the bereaved families.

He asked the government to bring to book all culprits and maintained that no amount of force will displace Isiolo residents from their land.

Confusion

The MP blamed the attacks on the recent creation of Hadado Sub-County in the neighbouring Wajir County which has some locations under Merti Sub-County in Isiolo.

Following the confusion, he claimed, many of the incidents are not reported or facts are twisted.

"The government should speedily de-gazette all administrative units in Hado which were created in Bassa location," he appealed.

Mr Shambi said he was in talks with his Wajir counterpart to ensure lasting peace is realised.

"Plans are underway to meet elders from Isiolo and Wajir for peaceful coexistence of the two communities," the county commissioner said.



