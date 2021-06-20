Bandits suspected to be from Wajir kill 5 people in Isiolo

Isiolo bandit attack

Two men ride on a motorbike at Bulesa shopping centre in Merti, Isiolo County. Five people were killed in Bassa on June 20, 2021 when suspected bandits from the neighbouring Wajir County raided several homes.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Five people have been killed in Bassa, Merti in Isiolo County following an attack by armed bandits.

