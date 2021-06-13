Six killed in gun fight after bandits attack herders in Isiolo

Six people have been killed and several others injured after over 100 bandits suspected to be herders from Samburu attacked Turkana herders near Buffalo Springs National Reserve in Attan, Ngaremara in Isiolo County.

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi said the attackers first pretended to be grazing near the area before attempting to steal cows, triggering a fierce fire exchange in which a 17-year-old herder and five unidentified attackers were killed.

Five spent cartridges were recovered from a nearby bush by a multi-agency security team that visited the area shortly after the attackers fled towards Loruko.

The Saturday attack, which happened just about 20 kilometres from Isiolo town, comes barely two weeks after four people were killed and one person injured after bandits ambushed herders who were grazing over 800 goats near the Isiolo-Samburu border and walked away with the animals.

Repeated attacks

Mr Shambi lamented over growing cases of suspected Samburu morans raiding homes of their Isiolo neighbours to steal livestock and carrying out repeated attacks to thwart police efforts to recover stolen animals.

“It is becoming a murderous criminal gang out to kill and maim and we will not hesitate to brand it so,” Mr Shambi said.

He called upon leaders and elders from both counties to urgently deliberate on how to ensure peaceful coexistence between the two neighbouring communities and ensure respect for existing resource sharing agreements and protocols made by peace and pasture committees.

The administrator said the security team will ensure that the existing order barring illegal grazers from national reserves is fully implemented.

Police laxity

A section of leaders recently accused police of laxity in dealing with the spate of attacks near the Isiolo-Samburu border where residents have lost hundreds of animals in the last few weeks.

Burat MCA Hassan Yarrow accused police of delays in pursuing criminals whenever attacks are reported, saying that the National Police Reservists in the neighbouring county still have guns.

“Interior CS Fred Matiang’i should intervene because we are tired of the incessant attacks and continued killing of our people,” Mr Yarrow recently said, adding that more than 20 people had been killed in the last three months.

The legislator said bandit attacks continue to impoverish communities and threaten pastoralism which is the main source of livelihood for the majority of the residents.

“The government should conduct a thorough probe on the killings so that all the perpetrators are brought to book,” the MCA said.



