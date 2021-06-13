Six killed in gun fight after bandits attack herders in Isiolo

Boys graze goats near Buffalo Springs National Reserve in Isiolo. Six people were killed following an attack near the reserve where bandits suspected to be from Samburu ambushed Turkana herders who were grazing cattle on June 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Six people have been killed and several others injured after over 100 bandits suspected to be herders from Samburu attacked Turkana herders near Buffalo Springs National Reserve in Attan, Ngaremara in Isiolo County.

