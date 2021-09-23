Elephants on farm
File | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Human-wildlife conflicts escalate as drought persists

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to Kenya Red Cross, Kilifi leads in the region with the number of those facing famine, followed by Kwale, Tana River and Lamu.

Midmorning in Nkaroni village in Samburu East, Pilinka Lekalau, 42, stares at livestock carcasses strewn all over his small traditional homestead. He is devastated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.