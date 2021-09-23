Kalouchelem village in Ngamia One, Turkana
The hunger is so biting that I wish I could die, cries 78-year-old woman

By  Fred Kibor  &  Sammy Lutta

Wails of Akoro! Akoro! Akoro!... (Hunger! Hunger! Hunger) meet us as we enter the homestead of 78-year-old Namerele Akoo in Kodekode village, Turkana East sub-county.

