Alarm as over 200,000 cattle migrate to Lamu from neighbouring counties


Lamu County Deputy Governor Abdulhakim Aboud (centre), Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia (left) and Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama (right), during a press briefing outside the county commissioner's offices at Mokowe. They said more than 100,000 people in Lamu are in dire need of food as drought ravages the region.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Leaders and security agencies in Lamu have raised concern over the increasing migration of herders and their livestock from neighbouring counties to the county in search of water and pasture.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.