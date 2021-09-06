400,000 face starvation at the Coast

Fetching water

Women fetch water at an almost dried-up water pan at Bora Imani in Magarini, Kilifi County. Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu are grappling with food and water shortage as drought bites.


 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor  &  Anthony Kitimo

What you need to know:

  • Residents of Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu hustle for water as 23 counties nationally are ravaged by drought.
  • In Lamu, at least Sh100 million is urgently required to address the effects of drought, according to the County Steering Group on Food Security (CSG).

More than 400,000 people at the Coast are in dire need of food, with four out of the region’s six counties requiring urgent interventions, authorities have said.

