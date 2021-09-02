More than half of Lamu households need food aid

Lamu County Deputy Governor, Abdulhakim Aboud (centre), Lamu County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia (left) and Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama (right), during a press briefing outside the county commissioner's office at Mokowe. They said over 100,000 in Lamu are in dire need of food as drought ravages the region.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

At least Sh100 million is required urgently to address the effects of drought in Lamu County, the County Steering Group on Food Security has said.

