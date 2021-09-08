Tana River grazing fields now filled with carcasses as drought bites

A carcass of a cow that died as a result of the drought in Wayu Boru, Tana River County.
 

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor| Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

More than 1,000 heads of livestock are feared dead in Tana River County as drought ravages the county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.