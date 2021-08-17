Man injured by stray elephants in Isiolo town

Elephant in Isiolo

An elephant at Buffalo Springs Reserve in Isiolo. Two elephants roaming in Isiolo town on August 17, 2021 badly injured a 20-year-old man who attempted to chase them away.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Marauding elephants roaming in Isiolo town have badly injured a 20-year-old man Tuesday morning.

