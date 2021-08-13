Namibia sells only a third of elephants on offer in criticised auction

  • The southern African country is home to some 28,000 elephants, according to official estimates

Namibia said Wednesday it had sold just a third of the 170 live elephants it put up for auction in a bid to reduce tusker populations under pressure from drought and territorial conflict with humans.

