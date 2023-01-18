Two die in Ndhiwa after tractors overturns on them

Two men died in an accident along Ndhiwa-Riat road on Tuesday night when a tractor they were traveling on overturned and crushed them. The men, who were working as sugarcane cutters for a private miller, died on the spot at Nguku trading centre when the vehicle pinned them on the ground. The deceased had just finished their day's work as they were still dressed in overalls and bum boots when they died. Rural roads in Ndhiwa are mostly used by tractors, which transport sugarcane from farms to the factory. At the time of the accident, the deceased were being ferried on the same vehicle they had loaded. They were seated on top of the mudguard of the rear wheels of the tractor. Witnesses said the driver of the tractor, which was pulling a fully loaded trailer lost control of the car. Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne said officers have not established what caused the accident. "He fled from the scene after causing the accident. But we believe he could have been moving fast and had difficulties controlling the vehicle," Mr Kinne said. Similar accidents involving tractors have been reported on roads within Ndhiwa. Residents said they are concerned about numerous deaths and injuries that have been reported in the last few days.

Unqualified drivers

Kanyandoto Ward MCA Apopo Lentana claimed some tractor drivers are not qualified to operate on the road.



"Failure by concerned agencies to go after them has encouraged unqualified drivers to continue operating. Police should also move with speed and eliminate unroadworthy tractors," he said.



He accused some drivers of the vehicles of operating on free gear as they rush to deliver cane, something that makes them speed even past trading centres.



"Whoever is responsible in supervising operations of the vehicles must ensure they work within the pacified laws," Mr Lentana said.



Kanyadoto ward boda boda association secretary Lawrence Omoro accused tractor drivers of being careless on the road.



According to him, most of them do not follow traffic rules.



Others, he said, operate vehicles that have faults.



Mr Omoro said most trailers operating in Ndhiwa do not have reflectors making it difficult for motorists to see them at night.



"Previous accidents involving tractors and cars happened when drivers of the smaller vehicles hit the tractors from behind. Motorists do complain that they never see a tractor ahead of them," he said.



He claimed other drivers do operate their vehicles when drunk



Mr Kinne said police officers have engaged some drivers of traffic rules.



This is in a bid to reduce accidents.



He proposed suspension of night operations of the vehicles saying accident in Ndhiwa involving tractors do happen at after sunset



"All drivers should observe traffic rules. Vehicles should also be parked in a proper way to minimise coalition," Mr Kinne said.



