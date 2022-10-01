Two die in Homa Bay road crash

Two people died on Friday night after a vehicle they were travelling in rammed a truck that was being towed.

The accident happened at Osodo trading centre in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County.

The two, a man and a woman, were travelling in a Toyota Prado.

The driver of the vehicle was reported to have been trying to overtake the trailer but lost control before ramming the rear of the truck.

Both vehicles were heading to Ndhiwa on the Sori-Rodi-Kopany Road.

It is suspected that poor visibility due foggy conditions could have contributed to the accident.

The truck is reported to have had faulty tail lights and neither did it have reflectors.

Ndhiwa Sub-County Police Commander Paul Rioba said the identity of the victims is yet to be established.

The victims died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The vehicles were towed to Ndhiwa Police Station.

At least 14 people have died in road crashes in Homa Bay County in a week.

A rider and his passenger died on September 25 after a trailer hit them at Arujo Bridge on the Homa Bay-Rongo Road.