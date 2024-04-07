Three die by electrocution in Homa Bay

Three members of a family were on Saturday killed in Rachuonyo South in Homa Bay County after they came into contact with live electricity cables.

The trio died at their home in Nyatwere Village in Kachien North Location.

Elijah Otieno, 31, and his brother Isaiah Otieno, 35 were electrocuted alongside their sister-in-law identified as Laventer Otieno who was in her early 20s.

Witnesses reported that the woman was the first to die. The two brothers met their deaths while trying to save her.

According to Kachien North Location Chief Jacob Adienge, poor workmanship in electric wiring could have caused the deaths.

He said Ms Otieno was earlier engaged in household chores while the brothers were resting inside the house.

"She washed some clothes and hanged them to dry. By evening, the clothes had dried up and it was time to remove them from the cloth line and take them inside the house. That is when tragedy struck," Mr Adienge said.

It is reported that the clothes line where the leaundry had been hung to dry had some electric current.

Mr Adienge explained that one of the live wires had come into contact with the iron sheets on the roof of Ms Otieno's house.

"The metallic clothesline apparently came into contact with the iron sheet. That's how the current got to Laventer," he said.

Ms Otieno is said to have let out a shrill cry upon the electric shock which alerted her in-laws.

The administrator said the woman died on the spot moments after she came into contact with the wire.

All the three bodies were found at the same spot.

Mr Adienge said a neighbour who had no knowledge about electricity connected power to Laventer’s house.

"My advice to homeowners is for them to seek professional service. This will help in reducing tragedies like this," the administrator said.