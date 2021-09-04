Sharon Otieno’s mother joins UDA in quest for MCA seat

Melida Auma

Melida Auma, Sharon Otieno's mother at her home in Magare, Homa Bay.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

It is three years since Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her unborn child were killed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.