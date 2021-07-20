Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Kisumu

Prime

Pain, anguish as families struggle to find fate of loved ones

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

The pain and anguish of families who lost their loved ones in the fuel tanker tragedy in Siaya County on Saturday was tellingly unbearable as they desperately visited hospitals to find out the fate of missing kin.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Getting land for public utilities impossible, Governor Khaemba says

  2. PRIME Plight of Vihiga children of incest rejected at birth

  3. Mother of Kitengela’s missing twins speaks out

  4. PRIME Big win for Maasai girls as notorious cutters become anti-FGM czars

  5. PRIME Bomet oxygen plant set up before Covid-19 now South Rift’s saviour

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.