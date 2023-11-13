Raila Odinga heeds President Ruto's call to plant trees

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday heeded President William Ruto’s call for a national tree-plating drive, joining thousands of residents in Homa Bay County in the exercise.

Mr Odinga also took advantage of the initiative to launch a mass registration drive for his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party after planting a tree at the Suba North National Government Constituency Development Fund office in Mbita Town.

Although Mr Odinga did not mention anything about the initiative, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga took to Facebook to laud the tree-planting exercise.

She said Homa Bay County aims to increase its forest cover three-fold as part of efforts by the devolved unit to mitigate the adversities of climate change.

"I take this opportunity to challenge [all of] us to take advantage of this holiday to do the needful [for the sake of] our environment,” Ms Wanga said.