Ruto deploys all Cabinet Secretaries across the country to plant trees

President William Ruto assigned each Cabinet Secretary at least two counties to oversee in a tree planting exercise he will lead from Makueni County.

Here is the breakdown:

Kilifi and Kwale counties: Ababu Namwamba, Cabinet Secretary for Youth, Sports and Arts.

Kisumu and Siaya: Moses Kuria, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

Migori and Trans Nzoia: Ezekiel Machogu, Cabinet Secretary for Education.

Nandi and Kisii: Eliud Owalo, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communication and Digital Economy.

Nyamira and Bomet: Florence Bore, Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection.

Kajiado and Kiambu: Zacharia Njeru, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

Kitui and Taita Taveta: Dr Alfred Mutua, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife.

Tana River and Lamu : Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretary for Mining.

Kakamega and Bungoma: Aisha Jumwa, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Gender, Culture,The Arts and Heritage.

Nakuru and Isiolo : Aden Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Defence.

Uasin Gishu and Muranga: Simon Chelugui, Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Embu and Narok : Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade and Industry.

Baringo and Kericho: Davis Chirchir, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum.

Vihiga, Makueni and Samburu: Soipan Tuya, Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry.

Busia and Meru: Peninah Malonza, Cabinet Secretary in the East African Community Ministry of Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development.

Nyandarua and Machakos: Professor Njuguna Ndung'u, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Treasury

Laikipia and Nyeri : Alice Wahome, Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development

Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Turkana and Marsabit: Professor Kithure Kindiki, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration.

Tharaka Nithi and Kirinyaga: Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary, also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.