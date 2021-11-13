ODM dismisses leadership changes in Homa Bay County

Gladys Wanga

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga (left) and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma during the official opening of Homa Bay Airstrip on January 28, 2016. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Confusion has gripped the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in Homa Bay County on Friday after national party officials dismissed changes made by grassroots officials.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.