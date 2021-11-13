ODM dismisses leadership changes in Homa Bay County

Confusion has gripped the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in Homa Bay County on Friday after national party officials dismissed changes made by grassroots officials.

National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Muma termed the list allegedly containing names of new party officials in the county as 'fake.'

The list, which was widely circulated on social media, showed that the Orange party had made changes in its leadership structure in Homa Bay County.

On the list, the party, through its constituency chairpersons, allegedly made changes in the county coordinating committee.

In the changes, Homa Bay County Woman Representative Gladys Wanga had allegedly been ousted as the chairperson of the county coordinating committee and replaced by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Opondo Kaluma.

Suba North Constituency ODM chairman Narkiso Tuko had claimed the changes were done by ODM officials in the eight constituencies in the county.

“We were given a mandate to undertake harmonisation at the grassroots, we sat down as constituency chairmen and officials from all the eight constituencies and prepared a new list of officials,” Mr Tuko said.

According to the new lineup, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata will continue to serve as the committee’s deputy chairperson while Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo will be the secretary.

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara is the new organising secretary, while Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino is the treasurer.

Ms Nearah Oketch replaced the late Ruth Ojuka as the women's league chairperson, while Kevin Odhiambo was named youth leader.

Homa Bay County Executive Committee member for Energy Beatrice Ogola is the county special interests representative.

Committee members are Ms Wanga, Governor Cyprian Awiti, Senator Moses Kajwang, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Suba South MP John Mbadi, County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe, Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo, Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori and Moline Ngala.

The party, however, said it does not recognise the new changes in the county’s party leadership. Ms Muma’s statement means Ms Wanga will continue to serve as the chairperson while Mr Orata remains her deputy.