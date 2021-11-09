Politicians demand action after John Mbadi convoy stoned

ODM chairman John Mbadi

Orange Democratic Movement National Chairman John Mbadi. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

A section of Homa Bay political leaders has condemned recent violence in Ndhiwa where ODM Chairman John Mbadi’s convoy was pelted with stones by rowdy youths at a funds drive.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.