Politicians demand action after John Mbadi convoy stoned

A section of Homa Bay political leaders has condemned recent violence in Ndhiwa where ODM Chairman John Mbadi’s convoy was pelted with stones by rowdy youths at a funds drive.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero wants action taken against politicians who sponsored the youths, even as other leaders expressed concern about Homa Bay tag of violence during the electioneering period.

Speaking at a meeting with the Suba Council of Elders, Dr Kidero said the incident should be properly investigated by the party and relevant government agencies and necessary legal action taken against those responsible for the violence.

“The party chairman must be respected because he is the symbol of ODM. The party should therefore initiate disciplinary action against the politician who was responsible for the violence,” he said.

Mr Mbadi, who is eyeing the Homa Bay governor’s seat, is yet to comment on the chaos, which saw two of his vehicles destroyed while he was attending a funds drive .Police in Ndhiwa said investigations are ongoing.

A father and his son

Preliminary findings established that supporters of Mr Mbadi, who is also the National Assembly minority leader, clashed with those of his opponent in the governorship race — county Woman Rep Gladys Wanga — who has been blamed for the chaos.

Ms Wanga has, however, distanced herself from the chaos, saying she was not at the event.

She accused her opponents of using the violence to taint her reputation. “I’ll continue with my peaceful campaigns. Let every aspirant sell his or her agenda to the people and not engage in violence,” she said.

During the incident, youth said to be opposed to Mr Mbadi demanded that the ODM chairman leaves the venue. They later began throwing stones at the Suba South MP, damaging two rear windscreens of vehicles in his convoy.

Dr Kidero, who is eyeing the Homa Bay governor seat, urged his rivals to shun violence. He advised youth to keep away from events they don’t support in order to maintain peace.

Irreparable damage

Speaking separately, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and former Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant Sammy Wakiaga said violence witnessed in Homa Bay in the past is tainting the image of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I’ve been to Central Kenya where leaders are asking why we can’t be peaceful. The violence we’ve witnessed will affect our party leader in the 2022 presidential race,” the MP said.