Inside President Ruto’s Nyanza road plan

President William Ruto’s four-day Nyanza development tour spells hope for the road networks in the region after he launched three key infrastructural plans to open up the region for the economic transformation of the area.

Among the roads launched by the President, with various links to open up the area, include upgrading to the bitumen standard of the Mbita - Sindo - Kiabuya – Sori road in Homa Bay County.

The 74 km road, being constructed by KeRRA, traverses parts of Nyatike Constituency in Migori County and Suba Noirth and South Constituencies in Homabay County.

Once complete, the road, which connects Homabay and Migori counties through Mbita and Sori Sub Counties, the President said, will improve trade and investment in the region due to enhanced accessibility and interconnectivity.

“It will also ease the transportation of fish and farm produce to markets thereby uplifting the livelihoods of farmers in the region, in line with the Government’s Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” he said.

In addition, the road will improve access to important institutions including Government offices, health centres and learning institutions.

The president also launched the construction of a new 53km Mfangano Island ring road in Homa Bay County.

Currently, the road, which falls under KURA, is 2.5 metres to 8 metres wide and can only be accessed by foot, or using bicycles and motorbikes, thus hampering the transportation of people and goods and posing safety risks for road users.

The project will entail expanding the length of the road to between 10 and 15 metres to enable access by vehicles and enhance the safety of road users, and the construction of box culverts to improve drainage.

Today, the Head of State is expected to launch the upgrading to bitumen standard of the Bondo –Uyawi – Kibanga - Liunda Beach road in Bondo, Siaya County.

President William Ruto (centre) during the launch of Mabera Affordable Housing Project in Migori County. Photo credit: Courtesy | PCS

The road, under KERRA, is part of Lake Victoria Ring road and will help improve access to Ruma National Park.

The 27km road has four-key links that include; 20km Bondo-Liunda Beach road, 3.6km Nango-Uyawi Beach road, 1.5km Kibanga Beach access road, and 1.9km Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University Campus access road.

Upon completion, the road is expected to open up the area for business and settlement activities within Bondo town and the small market centres along the road.

It will also provide easy access to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University Campus and other learning as well as hospitals, health centres and other social amenities around the locality.